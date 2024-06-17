Summit police host swearing-in ceremony

SUMMIT, NJ — On Wednesday, May 8, Summit Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan presided over the swearing-in ceremony for Police Sgt. Ryan Stanek and new officers Errol Lindo and Edwardo Ortiz.

Stanek, a veteran of the Summit Police Department for the past 17 years, was recently promoted from detective to sergeant. He currently serves as the president of Summit PBA Local No. 55. During his tenure, Stanek has been honored with the Chief’s Life Saving Award, two unit citations and seven exemplary performance notices, in addition to receiving numerous letters and notes of appreciation from the community.

Ortiz, a 2022 graduate of the John H. Stamler Police Academy, previously served with the Wayne and East Orange police departments. Lindo, who graduated from the Essex County Police Academy in 2019, formerly served with the Irvington Police Department.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns