Summit Police Department accepting applications for 2024 Summer Youth Academy

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department is announcing upcoming dates for its 2024 Youth Academy. Two one-week sessions will be from July 15 to 19 and July 22 to 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The program is open to children 14 years of age or younger, as of July 15, and entering grades six through nine the following school year. Applications will be accepted from Friday, March 1, through Monday, April 1, and are available online, at the Summit Police Department in City Hall and in the main office at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School.

Now in its 18th season, the popular program provides area youth with an opportunity to develop an understanding of the role of the police officer in the community. Modeled after actual police academy curriculum, recruits undergo physical training, drill and ceremony training, instruction in criminal investigation techniques and evidence recovery and patrol practices. Cadets visit the Union County Police Academy and attend demonstrations from the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, Union County S.W.A.T. Team and Bomb Squad.

Cadets are provided an official Summit Police Youth Academy uniform to wear during the session. On successful completion of the program, cadets participate in a graduation ceremony and receive a certificate of completion, official Summit Police Youth Academy patch and access to a shared drive, with photos taken during their session.

Admission to the program is on a rolling basis, with preference given to Summit residents who are first time applicants; former recruits and out-of-town applicants may be placed on a waiting list. A limited number of scholarships are available to those experiencing financial hardship. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance to the program on Monday, April 15. Accepted cadets will be instructed to submit the tuition fee of $125 in the form of a check to the Summit Police Department by Friday, April 19. Any accepted cadets that do not submit payment by April 19 will be moved to the end of the program waiting list.

For more information, contact Officer David Kotiga at [email protected] or 908-598-2113 or administrative assistant Lauren Karsen at [email protected], or 908-277-9473.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell