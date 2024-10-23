Summit officials unite to endorse Democratic Common Council Slate for 2024

SUMMIT, NJ — A group of prominent former elected officials from Summit, including two former mayors and several past councilmembers, has officially announced their support for the Summit Democrat’s 2024 Common Council candidates: Michelle Kalmanson and Claire Toth. This show of unity underscores the party’s commitment to key issues affecting Summit, including pedestrian safety, support for local businesses, and fiscal responsibility.

Kalmanson, a first-time candidate in Ward One, shared her motivation for running, saying, “As a mom and an advocate, I’ve seen firsthand how our community is ignored by our current council members. I’m running to ensure we have leadership that listens. I’m truly grateful to have the support of so many respected former officials and I look forward to continuing their legacy of service to Summit.”

Summit’s Ward Two candidate, emphasized the severity of the town’s fiscal outlook. “I’ve spent my career helping businesses navigate complex challenges and Summit is no exception,” said Toth, a tax lawyer and finance professional. “Our town is at a financial crossroads and we need steady, experienced hands to ensure we remain fiscally responsible while supporting the small businesses that make Summit unique. I’m honored to have the backing of such distinguished former leaders who understand what’s at stake.”

Nora Radest, former mayor of Summit, expressed her strong support for both candidates:

“Michelle and Claire represent the future of Summit,” said Radest. “They each bring a fresh, thoughtful perspective while respecting the issues that matter most to our residents.”

The Democratic slate also received praise from Summit Councilman Greg Vartan: “Michelle and Claire are exactly the kind of candidates Summit needs right now. They are rooted in our community, understand the issues and have the experience and drive to make real progress. I am thrilled to see such widespread support from our past leaders, which is a testament to the confidence we all have in this slate.”

Current Councilman Andy Minegar stands alongside a litany of former elected officials endorsing the slate, including Mayor Jordan Glatt and council members Marjorie Fox, David Naidu, Jaime Levine, Danny O’Sullivan, Susan Hairston, Beth Little, Stephanie Gould, Phyllis Sank and Andy Minegar. These endorsements reflect the broad coalition supporting the Summit Democratic candidates and their focus on addressing today’s challenges while laying a strong foundation for Summit’s future.