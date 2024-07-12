Summit has its 77th July 4th celebration

SUMMIT — Summit’s 77th annual Fourth of July Celebration at Soldiers Memorial Field included musical entertainment, rides, bounce houses, amusement games, sand art and several food trucks.

Later in the evening, there was a grand fireworks display.

The event began with a flag-raising ceremony at noon, followed by a decorated bicycle parade for children.

Three-year-olds Sloan and Sam won second place in the “Under 4” category for the children’s decorated bicycle parade. Sam’s father, Jason Kestecher, of Summit, said, “It’s great. I never dreamed of (Sam winning). Our neighbor, Jaclyn Schanz, helped.”

Prabhjit Singh’s daughter, Sehiba, 8, was also in the parade. She decorated her bike for several days. “She likes to draw clothing and dresses,” he said. “She’s definitely very creative.”

His wife, Anjeli, said she was enjoying seeing the Summit locals, children from school and the same vendors from previous years. “It’s a great way to get together with everyone,” she said.

Owls & Lions was one of the bands performing. They did soft rock tunes such as “Dreams” and “Take it Easy.” Other acts included Arena Rock Tribute Band, Shorty Long and the Jersey Horns, and Daddy Pop.

Children’s music was also featured, as well as a magic show.

Claire Toth, a candidate for Common Council Ward 2, said, “Anything that brings the community together is fabulous.”

Sumit Som was with his 12-year-old daughter, Anjali, and their dog, Lily. Anjali said she enjoyed the cup ride best.

Som said, “This reminds me of a state fair.”

Santiago Muro, of Summit, and owner of Woops Macarons and Gifts, has been a vendor at the Summit Fourth of July Celebration for the past seven years.

His French pastries come in multiple flavors. His birthday cake flavor is “super popular for kids,” he said.

Other food trucks included Pizza Vita, Puras Paletas, Ms. Fu’s Yummy Food Truck, MozzArepas, Tunkas, Sweet Concessions, Thai Elephant, Danny’s SoftServe, Anita’s Baked Wonders, Buttermee Pancakes, Mike’s Ice Cream and Gina’s Greek Foods.

Greivin and Sandra Mora were there with their 10-year-old daughter, Camila, who participated in the bicycle parade. She’s a serious biker who recently rode 16 miles in Jersey City for the Ward Tour.

“We’re having a good time,” said Greivin. “The food is delicious.”

Mora added, “The music is fun.”

Marissa Nelson, of Berkeley Heights, came with her mixed rescue dog, Callie. “It’s so fun,” she said. “So many great people and food and activities.”