Summit First Aid Junior volunteer saves life on vacation

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit resident and First Aid Squad volunteer Kate Whitcher, 19, was part of a civilian three-person rescue team that resuscitated a patient in Vail, Colorado. While vacationing, Whitcher identified a patient in distress and applied advanced lifesaving measures learned while obtaining her EMT license in her role as a Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad volunteer. Whitcher joined the SVFAS Junior Program in April 2022, as a sophomore in high school. Currently a freshman at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, Whitcher is pursuing a degree in nursing.

“I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to become a licensed EMT in high school. I knew my CPR skills might be needed on duty, but I was surprised to use them on vacation,” said Whitcher.

Every year, the SVFAS accepts applications from high school students who are 16 years of age to join the Junior Program. Approximately 10 candidates are selected for the coveted positions. According to SVFAS Chief Laura Benevento, “SVFAS Junior volunteers obtain real-life experience working alongside seasoned crew members. We highly encourage qualified students, especially those interested in pursuing careers in the medical field, to apply.”

The SVFAS is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization providing pre-hospital emergency medical care and transportation for the city of Summit. The squad renders aid and assistance to more than 22,000 people in the Summit community free of charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Volunteer members are highly trained emergency medical technicians who are prepared to render care for medical and traumatic emergencies. SVFAS EMT’s receive ongoing education and utilize state of the art equipment to consistently provide the high quality of care Summit residents deserve and expect.

Applications for the 2025/2026 school year are open through Saturday, March 15. SVFAS covers the cost of EMT school and uniforms for accepted applicants.

Photos Courtesy of Heather Braun