Summit Fire Department to attend National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit Fire Department will be participating in the 2024 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend and Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.

At this annual event in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors the firefighters who died in the line of duty the previous year. Members of the Summit Fire Department have been attending the memorial weekend event since 2005 and plan to attend this year’s event on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

The foundation invites the families of the honorees to attend the event and pays for their accommodations for the weekend. The event features counseling sessions, family activities, a candlelight service and vigil and a memorial service during which families are presented with a flag and badge for their fallen firefighter. Each firefighter’s name is added to a plaque that is placed at the memorial located on the foundation’s campus, where the memorial weekend takes place.

“We are looking forward to once again supporting this important event,” explained Summit Fire Chief Eric Evers. “Our members play a critical role in event operations, working alongside other fire departments to set up and staff the weekend of events. We are proud to support the foundation and their inspiring effort to provide these families with this special memorial for their loved ones.”

Eight members of the Summit Fire Department attended the 2023 event: Chief Eric Evers, Deputy Chief Paul Imbimbo, Battalion Chief Brian Harnois, Lt. Chris Esposito, Lt. Matthew Lemons, former Firefighter Matt Klapper, retired Deputy Chief Rick DeGroot and retired Battalion Chief Joe Wurtzbacher.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation invites fire departments, businesses and citizens to participate in another component of this event: Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. Interested participants can light up their building or residence with red outdoor lighting between Wednesday, May 1, and Sunday, May 5, to honor the fallen firefighters and their families. Participation information is available at firehero.org/light-the-night.

Visit firehero.org to learn more about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the memorial weekend event. Visit cityofsummit.org/fire to learn more about the Summit Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell