Summit Fire Department assists West Milford Fire Department at Jennings Creek wildfire

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Four members of the Summit Fire Department assisted West Milford Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service at the Jennings Creek wildfire on Monday, Nov. 11, in West Milford.

The wildfire began on Saturday, Nov. 9, and spread along the New Jersey-New York border. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, the NJ Forest Fire Service is reporting it has spread to approximately 3,500 acres and is 20% contained. It has threatened more than 55 structures in the area, including the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

On Monday morning, Nov. 11, Summit Engine 1 met with the Union County Task Force, which included the Summit, Plainfield, Kenilworth, Springfield and Berkeley Heights fire departments. Union County was assigned to structural protection for the more than 55 homes that were in danger due to the active wildfire.

Summit firefighters assisted with drafting water for one operational period, approximately 10 hours on Monday, Nov. 11. Drafting is the process through which water is extracted from a static source to a fire engine. Summit Engine 1 performed the drafting process at the Monksville Reservoir, supplying fire engines and tenders – auxiliary fire vehicles – which transported the water to the defensive operational lines at the wildfire.

“This is a great example of how the New Jersey fire service comes together during emergencies to assist one another, protecting nature and the public,” said Summit Fire Chief Eric Evers.

“Assisting in a wildfire of this magnitude is not a common occurrence for our department. I am extremely proud of our firefighters and the good work they did in West Milford yesterday and every day here in Summit and nearby communities.”

Summit Engine 1 included Lt. Matt Lemons, Lt. Brian Tavis, Firefighter Jerry Palmer and Firefighter Thomas Penn.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell