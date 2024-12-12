Summit Fire and Police departments respond to underground electrical fire

By on No Comment

SUMMIT, NJ — On Thursday, Nov. 21, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Summit Fire Department responded to the area of 396 Springfield Ave. for a report of explosions and smoke coming from storm drains and the scent of smoke and fire.

Units arrived on scene and determined there was a short or fire in the underground electrical vaults. The SFD and Summit Police Department secured the area and SFD Command notified JCP&L to respond with an underground crew. The adjacent buildings were checked for any electrical issues. JCP&L arrived and began ventilating the underground vaults. They informed SFD that the issue was caused by a high voltage underground electrical feed that malfunctioned. SFD units were released and SPD units remained on scene for traffic control. No injuries were reported.

Summit Fire and Police departments respond to underground electrical fire added by on
View all posts by editor →