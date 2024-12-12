Summit Fire and Police departments respond to underground electrical fire

SUMMIT, NJ — On Thursday, Nov. 21, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Summit Fire Department responded to the area of 396 Springfield Ave. for a report of explosions and smoke coming from storm drains and the scent of smoke and fire.

Units arrived on scene and determined there was a short or fire in the underground electrical vaults. The SFD and Summit Police Department secured the area and SFD Command notified JCP&L to respond with an underground crew. The adjacent buildings were checked for any electrical issues. JCP&L arrived and began ventilating the underground vaults. They informed SFD that the issue was caused by a high voltage underground electrical feed that malfunctioned. SFD units were released and SPD units remained on scene for traffic control. No injuries were reported.