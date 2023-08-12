Summit Councilmember resigning her seat

SUMMIT — Councilmember Susan Hairston will be resigning her position on the Summit Common Council, effective Sept. 6.

Hairston has decided to step down from her position on the Council and as its current president pro tempore before her term ends in December of 2023 to pursue a fellowship opportunity with The Leadership and Society Initiative (LSI) at the University of Chicago, according to a press release from the City of Summit.

The LSI is a program designed to support executives in their transition from longstanding careers to purposeful leadership roles in society, according to the release, which said that being selected for the fellowship is a notable achievement and reflects the dedication and commitment Hairston has demonstrated throughout her tenure as an elected official.

Hairston was instrumental in guiding the Safety and Health Committee through the pandemic, implementing various initiatives that contributed to the sustained strength and prosperity of the community, the release said.

More recently, she worked with the Office of the City Clerk to develop training materials for volunteers to help them more effectively serve on Summit’s boards, committees and commissions, the release said.

Hairston, who also served a term as Summit Board of Education president, has been appointed to several government and non-profit boards, including the Center for Effective Philanthropy Advisory Board, the Union County Board of Taxation, and Union County College’s Board of Governors.

“Common Council and I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Councilmember Hairston for her outstanding service and commend her on this prestigious fellowship opportunity with the LSI at the University of Chicago,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “While her presence will be deeply missed in city government, we are confident that her future endeavors will continue to have a positive impact on us all. Please join us in congratulating Councilmember Susan Hairston on her well-deserved fellowship opportunity and thanking her for her remarkable service to the City of Summit.”

The Common Council is expected to vote on the appointment of a new council member at its Sept. 19 meeting.