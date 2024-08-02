Summer at the Cranford pools for half price

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Don’t miss this special offer. Half-price summer-only pool membership to the Cranford Orange Avenue Pool and the Centennial Avenue Pool starts Thursday, Aug. 1.

Summer membership ends Monday, Sept. 2. Register in person at Centennial Avenue Pool, located at 401 Centennial Ave., during registration hours: Monday to Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online on Community Pass.

If you sign up online and have an account and ID cards already, do not create a new account. Registration for half-price membership to the Cranford pools opens on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz