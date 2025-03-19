Student Magazine at Cranford Public Schools wins highest honor

CRANFORD, NJ — The Prologue Literary & Art Magazine from Cranford Public Schools has been recognized as a Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary First Class magazine by the National Council of Teachers of English. This is the first year CPS has received “First Class,” previously being awarded “Excellent.”

The REALM program publicly recognizes excellent literary magazines produced by students with the support of their teachers. REALM is designed to encourage all schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing. The magazine is characterized by a variety of genres including print and multimedia presentations, highly original and technically outstanding writing, high-quality design with fonts and graphics that complement the theme and tone, inclusion of high-quality writings from various disciplines and other evidence that school-wide participation has gone into the development of the magazine. Students handle virtually all aspects of writing, production and business with exceptional skills.

“Our students at CHS are so talented and smart, it was wonderful for them to be recognized and that their work was appreciated on a national level,” said Cranford High School librarian and advisor for Prologue Literary and Art Magazine Christine Szeluga.

This year, schools in 46 states and five countries nominated 422 student magazines. Magazines from middle school, high school and higher education were welcomed for the 2024 contest. One hundred-and-twenty-five magazines were awarded the contest’s highest distinction, REALM First Class, including CPS.