State’s Navy officially commemorates Elizabeth as the original submarine birthplace and modern sculpture unveiled

ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth was the scene of a historic celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as the U.S. Navy officially recognized the city as the birthplace of the U.S. Submarine Force. The event, at Veterans Memorial Park, was highlighted by the unveiling of a modern 3D art replica of the USS Holland (SS-1), marking a significant milestone in naval history and celebrating Elizabeth’s maritime legacy.

The USS Holland, launched on May 17, 1897, is renowned as the U.S. Navy’s first modern commissioned submarine. The newly unveiled sculpture pays tribute to John Phillip Holland, the visionary behind this revolutionary vessel. Holland, an Irish immigrant who settled in Elizabeth, transitioned from a schoolteacher to a pioneering boat-builder. His work led to the founding of the John Holland Torpedo Boat Company, which evolved into today’s General Dynamics Electric Boat Division, which continues to be a leader in submarine construction.

The historical significance of the USS Holland’s birthplace is rooted in the Crescent Shipyard of Elizabeth, today the site of Principal Juan Pablo Duarte of Jose Marti School No. 28. This is the location where the vessel was originally laid down as Holland VI. Established in 1899, GDEB was tasked with building the 54-foot submersible vessel developed by Holland. Within a year, the USS Holland was officially accepted into the U.S. Navy, marking the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force.

The unveiling ceremony was the result of extensive collaboration involving the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, the Elizabeth Renaissance Foundation, the Elizabeth Artistry Commission and the Elizabeth Tourism Office. Additional partners included the city of Elizabeth, the Elizabeth Public Works Department, the Elizabeth Development Company, the Elizabeth Board of Education and the U.S. Navy Commissioning Committee of the USS New Jersey Submarine SSN 796.

Jennifer M. Costa, president/CEO of the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the collaborative effort and said, “It was an honor and privilege for our chamber to help preserve our maritime legacy by bringing together our schools, businesses and community, creating a lasting legacy of a bright future built on the foundation of our proud past.”

The sculpture is estimated at 14 feet in width and 9 feet in height, and weighs more than 350 pounds. It was crafted by Herralbert LLC, a Union County-based welding business led by Adalberto de la Cruz. Originally from the Dominican Republic, de la Cruz discovered his passion for art and welding through his early experiences and established Herralbert LLC in Roselle, in 2018.

Students Jaeden Leon and Miklos Martins are both from the Elizabeth Board of Education’s Autobody Program, Class of 2025, and, with the guidance of Joe Amabile, contributed to fulfilling this project, showcasing the program’s commitment to hands-on learning and community involvement.

Moreover, the district’s carpenters, led by a dedicated team, created 32 intricately designed and hand-painted artistic cutouts of the American flag and United States Navy personnel. These cutouts were prominently displayed at the ceremony, visually highlighting the patriotic spirit and the contributions of the U.S. Navy.

The ceremony featured a vibrant array of performances that highlighted local talent and spirit. The Elizabeth Admiral William F. Halsey Jr. Health & Public Safety Academy Marine Corps JROTC captivated the audience with a precision drill that demonstrated their disciplined training and coordination. The Elizabeth High School Marching Band delivered an energetic performance, with their lively arrangements and intricate formations adding a dynamic backdrop to the event. The Color Guard added a ceremonial touch with their expertly executed flag presentations, while the Jazz Band played soulful melodies that resonated with the historical significance of the occasion. The Choir rounded out the festivities with stirring renditions of patriotic songs, evoking a sense of pride and unity.

The ceremony featured remarks from several key figures:

• City Council President Councilman Carlos Torres expressed civic pride when he said, “Elizabeth’s historical role in naval engineering is a point of immense pride. The USS Holland sculpture beautifully symbolizes our city’s enduring legacy and enhances the beautification of our waterfront revitalization efforts.”

• Commander Steven A. Halle, captain of the USS New Jersey Submarine SSN 796, conveyed his appreciation when he said, “It’s an honor to witness Elizabeth’s recognition as the birthplace of submarine technology in the same year we are commissioning a new submarine for the navy that is named after the State of New Jersey. All these synchronicities are so amazing and represent a significant milestone in our naval tradition coming full circle.”

• Vice President Commissioner Stanley Neron of the Elizabeth Board of Education said, “The unveiling of this sculpture underscores our commitment to honoring the history and contributions of our educational institutions to our community’s heritage.”

• Olga Hugelmeyer, superintendent of Elizabeth Public Schools, said, “This event is a source of inspiration for our students coming together with businesses and the community, linking our city’s historical significance with educational growth and innovation.”

• Commissioner Charlene Bathelus of the Elizabeth Board of Education said, “Elizabeth has served as a gateway to opportunity for countless immigrants, especially for Mr. Holland and his development of the submarine bearing his name, a testament to the city’s spirit of innovation and proof that in Elizabeth anything is possible.”

Mayor J. Christian Bollwage reflected on Elizabeth’s historical significance when he said, “This day marked a proud moment in the history of Elizabeth as we celebrate our city’s legacy as the official birthplace of the United States Submarine Force. The USS Holland, the first modern commissioned submarine, was built right here at Crescent Shipyards on our waterfront, shaping the future of naval warfare. With the unveiling of this modern 3D art replica of the USS Holland, we not only honor the ingenuity behind the U.S. Navy’s first commissioned submarine but also honor Elizabeth’s long-standing maritime legacy.”

Imperial Weld Ring Corp., a third-generation family-owned business established in 1959, generously donated metal to be used for the sculpture. Imperial Weld Ring has been a cornerstone of the Elizabeth business community as one of the originally founding members of the GECC and remains a key supplier to the U.S. Navy. Their products are integral to shipbuilding and military applications.

