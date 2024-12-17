State and local officials join Roselle residents to open redesigned $17 million library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The borough of Roselle celebrated the grand opening of its newly redesigned Roselle Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 11, following a $17 million renovation that has transformed the facility into a state-of-the-art education and resource center for the community. The event coincided with Veterans Day, serving as a rededication to the borough’s veterans, who were first memorialized in 1939 when the original library was built.

The ceremony began with inspiring musical selections performed by the Abraham Clark High School Band, setting a celebratory tone for the day. Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw officially opened the event, reflecting on the journey that led to the library’s extensive transformation. Shaw was joined by state and local leaders, including Sen. Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Annette Quijano and Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, along with members of the Roselle Borough Council and other community representatives. Many local veterans were in attendance, underscoring the library’s significance as a community landmark dedicated to their service.

“Growing this vital space from 7,400 to 22,000 square feet is a landmark achievement for our borough,” said Shaw. “It not only expands our capacity to serve as a hub for learning and research, but also provides a dynamic space for our community to convene. This expansion marks a key step in Roselle’s growth and development, made possible by key partners such as the New Jersey State Library, the New Jersey Library Association, the Union County Improvement Authority, Sen. Nicholas Scutari, Sen. Joseph Cryan and the entire LD 20 Legislative team.”

Attendees enjoyed guided tours of the library’s impressive new features, which include interactive learning boards, upgraded computers, new research tools and sensory-friendly spaces designed to accommodate residents on the autism spectrum. A highlight of the walkthrough was the new community auditorium featuring stadium seating, which promises to be a centerpiece for public gatherings and educational events.

The extensive upgrade was made possible through a collaborative funding effort, including a $5.5 million grant from the State Library Fund, $6.5 million from Roselle’s bond funds, $4 million in state legislative allocations and an additional $1 million from the Joint Budget Oversight Committee approved by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Roselle Memorial Library’s transformation represents a significant investment in the community, ensuring that residents have access to a vibrant, inclusive space for learning, collaboration, and cultural enrichment.

Photos Courtesy of Artie Smallwood