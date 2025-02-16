St. Thomas Flea Market and Craft Sale is a big hit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church in Rahway hosts its flea market and craft sale several times a year.

Coordinated by MaryAnn Laskowski and Andrea Kobelas, the event has been happening since 1987. Some vendors have been selling there for as many as 20 years. The Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible center accommodates more than 60 vendors at each market.

Cynthia Shapiro, of Metuchen, makes gnomes, wreaths, teddy bears and flower arrangements.

Mary and Michael Macierowski, of Elizabeth, were selling stuff leftover from Mary’s deceased parents that she had inherited. Items included crystals from Poland, scarves, handmade Afghans, tea sets, jewelry and costume jewelry.

Doreen Frega, of Saddlebrook, is the special projects manager for the Animal Protection League. She was encouraging patrons to sign petitions against the bear hunt. “The bear hunt is a trophy hunt,” she said. “Gov. (Phil) Murphy said he’s gonna stop the bear hunt. He turned his back on the bears and listened to the hunters.”

Jack Barry, of Rahway, is the owner of Rahway Auction, which has been around for 37 years. He was selling estate jewelry.

Carolyn Page, of Piscataway, was selling Poparazzi jewelry. She has an online store and has been selling jewelry for the past 15 years. “Beautiful costume jewelry,” she said. “All lead- and nickel-free. Each necklace comes with a free pair of earrings.”

Other vendor items included gifts for children and adults, household items, collectibles, toys and antiques.

Maria Hardoby, Doreen Plahouinsak and Chri Szpyhulsky all work in the Parish Gift Shop, which was also open. The shop features a variety of gift items, such as unique religious merchandise, books, magnets, cards, book markers, jewelry, wine bottle covers and so much more.

John Szpyhulsky is the kitchen lead. During the event, the kitchen offered a full menu. Breakfast items included Taylor ham, eggs and cheese, pastries and rolls. Lunch items included hot meals, such as stuffed cabbage, hot dogs, hamburgers, sauerkraut subs and pierogies.

“There are five or six people that help out,” said Szpyhulsky. “We have a good time keeping the food flow. We do the same for bingo.”

Proceeds from the flea market go to the parish.

To learn more about St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church in Rahway, visit: https://saintthomastheapostle.org/.

If you’d like to be a vendor at a future Flea Market event, call 908-217-6856 for more information.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta