Wednesday Addams is celebrated at Springfield’s library

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Wednesday Addams has been experiencing a bit of a rebirth lately.

A fictional character from The Addams Family, which was created by Charles Addams, who was born and lived in Westfield, Wednesday Addams was portrayed as an emotionally reserved child, dressed in black, with pale skin and long braids. Originally they appeared in 150 stand-alone single panel comics published in The New Yorker from 1938 until their creator’s death in 1988. But it didn’t end there.

A television program, “The Addams Family,” ran for two seasons, from 1964 to 1966, in 64 black-and-white episodes on ABC. John Astin, as Gomez Addams, and Carolyn Jones, as his wife, Morticia, led this macabre/black comedy sitcom through adventures in their house on Cemetery Lane as they interacted with the so-called normal world. Among the half a dozen supporting characters was Lisa Loring as their daughter, Wednesday.

Loring defined the character for 25 years, at least until Christina Ricci played her in the 1991 movie of the same name and its 1993 sequel, “Addams Family Values.” Nicole Fugere played Wednesday in the 1998 movie “The Addams Family Reunion” and the television program “The New Addams Family,” which ran from 1998 to 1999. Chloe Grace Moretz voiced Wednesday in two animated movies in 2019 and 2021.

The most recent incarnation of Wednesday Addams features Jenna Ortega in the 2022 Netflix television series, “Wednesday.” The program was renewed in 2023. It was this Wednesday who was honored recently at the Springfield Free Public Library.

Hosted by the library’s head of youth services, Christine Brandenburg, a Wednesday party offered trivia games and prizes, crafts, and an opportunity to do the famous “Wednesday Dance,” which Ortega made popular in the series, grooving to “Goo Goo Muck,” by The Cramps.

“We like to stay on trend with what the kids are enjoying in pop culture,” Brandenburg said. “Last summer, we did a Taylor Swift night and it was a blast. A lot of the kids that come to the library after school were really interested in Wednesday Addams. We try to do a pop culture event once a month or every other month.”

The children shared what it was about Wednesday that they loved.

Sadie, 11, said, “It was a very good series. I really like Jenna Ortega.”

Victoria, 7, said, “Her dance. Everything about her. How she dresses. She never smiles, but I’m still a big fan.”

Sebastien, 9, said “Wednesday” was his favorite series and he liked “getting scared.”

Penelope, 8, said, “I just love it!”

Alessandra, 9, added, “I love her personality. She’s different.”

Brandenburg, who has been in her position at the library for a year, compiled trivia questions that were shown on a screen. The children answered the questions on laptops. Three winners received a swag bag that contained Wednesday-related memorabilia.

There are plans for a Harry Potter party in February. “We hope that kids are comfortable coming to the library,” Brandenburg said. “We’re here to plan fun events for the community. Draw kids in and have fun. Win prizes and trivia.”

All residents of Springfield are welcome to come to the Springfield Library events.

To learn more about the Springfield Library, visit: https://www.sfplnj.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta