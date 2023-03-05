Vote-by-mail ballot information for Springfield voters

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi advises Springfield residents that vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming special election in Springfield will be mailed to voters beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Special Election will be on Tuesday, March 14.

“We encourage all voters to use a vote-by-mail ballot,” Rajoppi said. “Vote-by-mail enables voters to cast their vote at their convenience, and avoid any last minute Election Day rush.”

According to New Jersey state elections law, any voter can use a vote-by-mail ballot for any reason. Voters have the option of receiving their vote-by-mail ballot automatically, for each election.

Voters who have not chosen to receive their vote-by-mail ballot automatically can apply for a vote-by-mail ballot online through the county clerk’s elections website, unioncountyvotes.com.

Voters can also apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by mail. The deadline to apply by mail is Tuesday, March 7.

Voters can also apply for a vote-by-mail ballot in person at the County Clerk’s Annex Office. Voters who apply in person may vote their completed ballot while at the office.

A vote-by-mail ballot drop box is available at the Chisholm Community Center, 100 South Springfield Ave., Springfield.

The Annex Office is located in the Colleen Fraser Building at the Union County Complex, 300 North Ave. E., Westfield. The hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.