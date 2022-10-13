Springfield parish kicks off centennial year with joyful celebration, new pastor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The parish community of St. James the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Springfield kicked off its centennial anniversary year with a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 18, that featured the installation of its new pastor.

The festivities began at Mass when Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, the Archdiocese of Newark’s auxiliary bishop for Union County, officially introduced the Rev. David C. Santos as St. James’ new pastor. During his first address, Santos expressed his excitement about joining the parish while promising to work in partnership with its committees. Afterward, approximately 400 people commemorated the launch of St. James’ 100th anniversary year with a jubilant reception outside. The celebration attracted parishioners new and old, as well as guests from nearby parishes — including the Rev. John J. Paladino, Santos’ pastor when he was a parochial vicar at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church in Scotch Plains.

“It was a beautiful event that generated a lot of excitement and immense joy,” Santos said. “St. James is a very social parish, so it was nice to see everyone congregating and celebrating the church. Our goal for the centennial is to remember our past, celebrate the gift of faith we’ve received and set the trajectory for the next 100 years. I think this was a great way of kicking that mission off.”

In addition to this initial gathering, Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski and Springfield Mayor Alex Kaiser recently honored the parish’s centennial anniversary by naming South Springfield Avenue from Shunpike Road to Mountain Avenue “Saint James Way” in a ceremony. Future commemorative events include a parish festival from Oct. 11 to 15; a 5K family run and walk on Thursday, Nov. 24; a day of service on Saturday, July 22, 2023; and a video series featuring interviews with parishioners. Finally, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, will help bring the yearlong celebration to a close with an anniversary Mass on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

For more information, visit saintjamestheapostle.org/centennial/.

Photos Courtesy of Sean Quinn