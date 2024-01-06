Really Good Book Discussion Group to meet

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Springfield Free Public Library’s (Really Good!) Book Discussion Group will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m., to discuss Russell Shorto’s “The Island at the Center of the World, from Goodreads. “When the British wrested New Amsterdam from the Dutch in 1664, the truth about its thriving, polyglot society began to disappear into myths about an island purchased for 24 dollars and a cartoonish peg-legged governor. But the story of the Dutch colony of New Netherland was merely lost, not destroyed: 12,000 pages of its records – recently declared a national treasure – are now being translated. Drawing on this remarkable archive, Shorto has created a gripping narrative – a story of global sweep centered on a wilderness called Manhattan – that transforms our understanding of early America.”

January’s discussion will take place in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. New members are welcome. To reserve your copy of the book, call 973-376-4930, ext. 228, or send an email to [email protected].