Photography on exhibit in the Donald B. Palmer Museum

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Selecting a theme for a photography exhibit of her work as she coasts toward the finish line of life is challenging, said photographer Barbara Wirkus of her work on exhibit during library hours in the Donald B. Palmer Museum of the Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave. in Springfield, through the end of December. “I needed something straightforward, due to aging issues,” she continued. “I wanted something peaceful, soul settling, without angst or stress.

“‘Seasons’ is perfect! Summer-fall-winter-spring! The background to events in my life, both big and small. With my Nikon D3500 and Tamron zoom lens, I set out on a yearlong odyssey to capture the best of each period.”

Many of the images were easily available close to home, said Wirkus. A blooming forsythia bush in her yard. A brief trip to the shore yielded her grandsons, joyously jumping in surging surf. Fall photos were taken from the back of a friend’s motorcycle. She rested the camera on his shoulder as they cruised slowly through local parks and countryside.

“The images are meant to elicit nostalgia about events in the viewer’s personal life, as well as providing a relaxing photographic experience,” said Wirkus. “Hopefully, they have succeeded.”

Photo Courtesy of Dale Spindel