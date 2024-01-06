Grand Folk Railroad plays ‘Forgotten Favorites of the ’60s & ’70s’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Come to the Springfield Free Public Library on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., when Grand Folk Railroad brings on the fun with a quirky, eclectic/eccentric mix of forgotten favorites, ’60s and ’70s pop gems, one-hit wonders, old-school country, contemporary folk and the inspiring songwriting of lead singer Susan Schwartz-Christian. With a make-every-note-count approach to performing, a vast eclectic repertoire and questionable regard for musical traditions, Grand Folk Railroad blurs the lines between pop, rock, folk and singer/songwriter genres.

This program is free and open to all members of the general public as space permits. The Springfield Free Public Library is located at 66 Mountain Ave. For more information, contact Dale Spindel, library director, at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Dale Spindel