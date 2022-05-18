City & State honors Springfield resident as Above & Beyond honoree

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Angela Harrington, a higher education leader who spearheaded a Women’s Entrepreneurship Week initiative at Berkeley College, was recognized among the magazine City & State New York’s Above & Beyond honorees at a ceremony on Thursday, March 24, at Sony Hall in New York City. The award honors women who exhibit exemplary leadership in their field and have made important contributions to society in the sectors of business, public service, media, nonprofit and organized labor. Harrington is a resident of Springfield.

“Women in New York are making gains at all levels of politics, business and the nonprofit sphere — and in sectors that were once dominated by men,” said City & State. “City & State’s annual Above & Beyond highlights 50 remarkable women, including advocates, entrepreneurs and other outstanding individuals whose accomplishments deserve recognition on this exclusive list.”

Honorees include U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, 6th Congressional District of New York; New York State Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, Assembly District 39; and Laura Kavanagh, interim commissioner of the New York City Fire Department.

Harrington’s career has spanned higher education, business and journalism. Harrington currently serves as vice president of communications and external relations at Berkeley College, working to elevate the college’s career-focused mission in New York and New Jersey, globally and online. Harrington drives regional, statewide and local collaborations with chambers of commerce, business, professional, community and faith-based organizations.

In 2015, Harrington brought Women’s Entrepreneurship Week — a global initiative committed to advancing gender equity, business and entrepreneurship among minority and women-owned businesses — to Berkeley College.

“Angela is a trailblazer whose incomparable ability to create meaningful connections among people benefits not only Berkeley College and our students, but the greater community as well,” said Diane Recinos, president of Berkeley College.

Harrington shared her pride in the nearly 16,000 students who have graduated from Berkeley College in the eight years she has been with the institution and said supporting other women is central to her work in higher education.

“Surround yourself with a supportive network of other women and individuals who can help you grow in your career,” she said in the City & State article. “Never take ‘no’ for an answer.”

Photos Courtesy of Kelly J. Depsee