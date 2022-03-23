Author of ‘Lead Like a Pro’ to discuss successful coaching and leadership styles

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, is welcoming author Matthew Raidbard for a presentation about the leadership styles and behaviors that lead to successful coaching for athletes of any age, to take place via Zoom on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

In his recently published book, “Lead Like a Pro,” Raidbard draws on more than a decade spent as a college basketball coach and senior-level athletics administrator, as well as on his own original research into what leadership styles and behaviors help athletic coaches be successful. This practical, yet informative book provides coaches with the resources to transform their leadership practice and reach their full potential. Raidbard’s current position is as the executive senior associate athletic director for Administration, Compliance and Student-Athlete Success at the University of Hartford.

Athletic coaches today are being asked to take on more responsibilities but don’t necessarily have the leadership tools to help them take on this outsized challenge. Whether someone is a volunteer coaching their child’s team, a part-time high school coach who’s also a teacher, or a full-time college or professional coach, this book will teach them new ways to enhance their leadership style and become a better coach for their athletes and team.

This program is free and open to all; preregistration is not required. The Zoom link is https://tinyurl.com/yckutm8j. For dial-in access, call 646-876-9923 and enter 879 0277 5949 when prompted for the Meeting ID and then enter 096263 when prompted for the passcode.