Springfield library’s open house offers much for children

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library hosted an open house on Sunday, Nov. 17, for families with children in prekindergarten through elementary school.

Dozens of people came to the library to enjoy a scavenger hunt, crafts and an indoor golf putting challenge.

The main event of the open house took place at the end on the library lawn. The weather was incredible for the library’s spectacular bubble show. More than 80 children delighted in the fun and fantastic bubbles provided by NJ Bubble Parties.

Best of all, the bubble show ended with every child having the chance to be a “kid in a bubble.” Also, all who attended were given their own bubbles to take home.

Thank you to all who participated in making our open house such a success!

Photos Courtesy of Christine Brandenburg