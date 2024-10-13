Springfield library offers events in October

Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, will offer a variety of programs in October.

• Wellness Wednesdays with Liz Frydman, Session No. 4: Focus; Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.: Join wellness coach Liz Frydman for a series of four evening sessions to learn stress management tools like movement, mindfulness, aromatherapy, and focus techniques, helping teens and adults live with less anxiety and more freedom. Explore how simple lifestyle changes can reduce tiredness and stress, increasing your energy and productivity. Register at https://WellnessWednesdays4.eventbrite.com. Registration required on Eventbrite – Register for as many sessions as you’d like: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/wellness-wednesdays-with-liz-frydman-3573999. Preference is given to Springfield residents. Failure to notify the library of your absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Ms. Christine at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233.

• Library Chef Presents: Healthy Habits Cookbook – Dehydrator Fun Foods; Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.: Crunchy snacks and Kimchi chips, oh my! Discover the fun of healthy dehydrated snacking. Recipes, instructions and lists of the equipment needed are available on https://app.librarychef.com.

• Friends of the Library Antique Appraisal Program; Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.: The Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library announce that Ken Jakupko from the Summit Antiques Center will be returning to the Springfield Library for another Antiques Appraisal session. Each participant may bring two items for a free evaluation. Arrive on time so that items can be placed on the tables and Jakuko can briefly look over all the items before the program begins. The program will be in the Donald Palmer Museum at the library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield. Registration on Eventbrite to secure your spot: https://folantiqueappraisal.eventbrite.com/. The Friends are maintaining a year-round display of jewelry for sale in the library display cases near the Circulation Desk area. The displays are updated periodically with new selections. Patrons may purchase these items by arranging a meeting with a Friends member only. Simply leave your name and phone number with a staff member at the Circulation Desk or email your information and request to [email protected]. All proceeds from the sales benefit programs and materials for children, young adults and adults at the library.

• In Concert: The Ellie Lee Jazz Trio; Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m.: Lee is a composer and pianist based in New York and New Jersey. She will perform alongside bassist Steve Laspina and drummer Jon Difiore, playing a series of jazz and classical standards. Lee has a bachelor’s degree in music from Sookmyung Women’s University in South Korea and received a master’s degree in jazz studies from William Paterson University. Her teachers included Grammy award-winning pianist Bill Charlap and two-time Grammy nominee Geoffrey Keezer. In addition to performing, Lee currently teaches as an adjunct at Felician University. To learn more, visit ellieleemusic.com. This program is free and open to all members of the general public and registration is not required.

• Going, Going, Gone: What the Next Generation Won’t Remember; Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.: During the past 20 years, there have been Smartphones, GPSs, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Artificial Intelligence and many other services and devices. However, many things have also been lost. In “Going Going Gone,” Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta will take a walk down memory lane and talk about products that are either on their way out the door, or completely obsolete. Items to be discussed include VHS video tapes, phone booths and making phone calls in general, newspapers, maps, dial-up internet, encyclopedias, CDs, landline phones, jukeboxes, S&H Green Stamps, address books, subway tokens and red pistachio nuts.

Which of these items do you miss? Which ones do you still use? And what, do you feel, is the greatest invention you’ve seen during your lifetime? Christiano-Mistretta will jolt your memory discussing other stuff we’ve long forgotten about. Come share your views and memories in this interactive lecture. Audience participation is greatly encouraged. Feel free to bring your old items for “Show & Tell!” And check out Christiano-Mistretta’s traveling “museum” of odd items from yesteryear. There is also a free raffle. One lucky attendee will go home with a fun, kitschy retro gift.