Springfield library hosts October events

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, will host the following events for the month of October.

• Pumpkin Story Time and Stuffing, ages 4 to 8, younger than 10 with an adult, register child only; Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.: Listen to a Halloween read aloud story and stuff your own pumpkin plushie to take home.

• Crafts with Chloe, grades three and older, younger than 10 with an adult, register child only; Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m.:

https://ChloeCraftsGnomeHead.eventbrite.com.

• Tween and Teen Halloween Makeup Workshop, grades six to 12; Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.:

• Python Coding, grades six to 12; Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.: Learn the basics of Python Coding in session one. This is a three-part series. Participation in all three sessions is recommended, but not necessary. Dates for sessions two and three in November to be determined.

• Mad Science Haunted Mad Lab, ages 5 to 14, younger than 10 with an adult, register child only; Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.:

• Halloween Magic Show, ages 5 and older, younger than 10 with an adult; Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m.: Wear your costume and join us for a fun filled Halloween Magic Show.