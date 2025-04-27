SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Springfield is experiencing a period of growth and development, with new housing projects, retail openings and community initiatives shaping the township’s landscape.

Garden Communities has unveiled The Metropolitan, a luxury mixed-use development located at 92 Millburn Avenue on the former Saks Fifth Avenue site. The complex features 270 rental residences, including 223 apartments and 47 townhomes, complemented by amenities such as a marble-walled lobby, entertainment lounge, fitness center, heated pool and rooftop decks. Its proximity to NJ Transit’s Short Hills station and local attractions like The Mall at Short Hills enhances its appeal to residents seeking upscale suburban living.

Patriot Way project

Construction at the Church Mall, particularly along Patriot Way, is advancing rapidly.

Floor & Decor has opened its 12th store in the New York City Metropolitan Area at 114-128 U.S. 22 in Springfield. The store offers a wide selection of hard-surface flooring and related accessories, catering to both homeowners and professionals. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Jan. 4, 2024, with local chamber of commerce members in attendance.

Congregation Israel expansion

The Springfield Planning Board approved an expansion plan for Congregation Israel of Springfield at 339 to 347 Mountain Ave. The expansion aims to accommodate the congregation’s growing membership, particularly its youth population. The approval followed discussions addressing concerns about noise, landscaping, and traffic management.

Enhancements in public safety

Springfield Town Council recently welcomed two new members to its public safety team: Police Officer Victoria Dagio and Firefighter Eugene Rolls. Their induction reflects the township’s commitment to bolstering its emergency services and ensuring community safety.

In a significant upgrade to emergency response capabilities, the Springfield First Aid Squad has acquired a Stryker LUCAS 3 chest compression system, thanks to a generous donation from Overlook Medical Center. This advanced equipment enhances the squad’s ability to provide critical care during emergencies.

Cultural and community events

The Springfield Free Public Library continues to serve as a hub for cultural enrichment, hosting various events and programs for residents. These initiatives aim to foster community engagement and provide educational opportunities for all age groups.

Additionally, local arts organizations are active in bringing performances to the community, contributing to Springfield’s vibrant cultural scene. These events not only entertain but also strengthen community bonds and support local talent.

Master plan

A master plan subcommittee has been formed, and the board aims to hold a public hearing and adopt the updated plan by June 9, 2025. The initiative emphasizes transparency and community engagement in the planning process.

Plans for 250th Independence Anniversary

The township’s deputy mayor, Harris Laufer, has headed up the 10-person committee to take on the preparation for the exciting celebration of our country’s independence. This committee has already committed to doing a new event for every month leading up to its big fourth of July celebration.

As Springfield continues to evolve, these developments and initiatives underscore the township’s dedication to growth, safety, and community well-being. Its ongoing developments reflect its commitment to growth and community enhancement, positioning the township as a vibrant place to live and work.