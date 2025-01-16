Springfield Free Public Library offers events in January

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, offers the following events for the month of January.

KPOP Dance, Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m., strictly ages 12-18 only. Preference is given to Springfield residents. Failure to notify the library of you or your child's absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Ms. Christine at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Registration on Eventbrite requires: https://KPOPSpringfield.eventbrite.com.

Yeti Tied Pillows, Thursday, Jan. 16, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12 and older. Make your own Yeti tied pillow. Springfield residents only. Registration on Eventbrite required starting Jan. 1: https://YetiTiedPillowSpringfield.eventbrite.com.

Unique Creatures Animals in Winter, Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., for ages 5 and older. Join at the kickoff to winter reading with this family animal program. Springfield residents only. Registration on Eventbrite required for all children and adults attending beginning Jan. 1: https://WinterAnimalsSpringfield.eventbrite.com or https://WinterAnimalsSpringfield2.eventbrite.com.

Snowflake Story Time and Cricut Make a Snowflake, Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Registration required on Eventbrite. Register child only. Must be a Springfield resident to register. https://SnowflakeStoryTime.eventbrite.com

Crafts with Chloe – Make a Windchime, Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m., grades three and older, younger than 10 with an adult. Register child only. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Registration required on Eventbrite for child only starting Jan. 1: https://CraftsChloeWindchime.eventbrite.com.

Hand Sewn Monsters, Thursday, Jan. 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Learn hand sewing and make a project to take home. For ages 13 and older. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Registration required on Eventbrite begins Jan. 1: https://handsewmonster.eventbrite.com.