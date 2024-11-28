Springfield Free Public Library offers events in December

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, offers the following events during the month of December:

• No Bones About It – Jenkinson’s Aquarium Touch Tank, Friday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m., all ages, register both children and adults: Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite: https://JenksInvertabrateTouchTankSFPL.eventbrite.com.

• Mobility Club Training With Jon Leslie, Monday, Dec. 2, at 12:30 p.m.: This December, join Jon Leslie for A Club in Motion. Restore your body to its natural state with the aid of a Mobility Club. Said tool addresses shoulder, elbow and wrist issues as well as building up resilience against future injuries. Benefits include: iImproved core strength and shoulder mobility, enhanced grip, greater tendon and ligament resilience, and mental calm due to repetitive movements. Leslie currently lives in Montclair. He has practiced martial arts for almost 20 years and has a black belt in Iwama Ryu Aikido. To learn more, visit his website at http://www.aclubinmotion.com/. Registration is required on Eventbrite – pick one or any/all dates below. As many as 15 participants may attend each session. Dec. 2: https://shorturl.at/55jep. Dec. 16: https://shorturl.at/TXGwc.

• Really Good Book Discussion: “The Personal Librarian,” Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m.: Springfield Free Public Library’s (Really Good!) Book Discussion Group will discuss Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray’s “The Personal Librarian.” In her 20s, Belle Greene is hired by J. P. Morgan to curate rare books and artworks for his newly built Pierpont Morgan Library. She soon becomes prominent among New York’s rare book dealers. But Belle has a secret: she is the daughter of Richard Greener, the first Black graduate of Harvard and a well-known advocate for equal rights. December’s discussion will take place in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. New members are welcome. To reserve your copy of the book, call 973-376-4930, ext. 228, or send an email to [email protected]

• Joel Farkas Presents: The Pilgrims and the Mayflower, Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.: Historian Joel Farkas will weave the tale of why and how the Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower. Beginning with the Ancient Greeks through a history of explorers, he will connect the voyage of the Mayflower to the wives of Henry VIII and beyond. This presentation will be a voyage to remember. Farkas has lectured extensively on the American Revolution, including insights on George Washington, the Founding Fathers and the war in New Jersey. He is a lecturer at the Lifelong Learning Institute at Fairleigh Dickinson University and a volunteer docent at Washington’s headquarters in Morristown. This program is free and open to all members of the general public and registration is not required.

• Lunchtime Film: “Anatomy of a Fall,” Tuesday, Dec. 10, at noon: A woman is tried for killing her husband, based on their half-blind son’s testimony. Starring Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner; 151 minutes. Rated R. French language. For more information, stop by or call 973-376-4930. Participation is free and open to the general public.

• Chair Yoga, Friday, Dec. 13, 12:30 p.m.: This class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. This will be taught by the popular yoga instructor, Tamara Tsoutsouris in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely, may do so via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdD V0dmQT09. This program is made possible by an extremely generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

• Vince Guaraldi: The Man Behind “Peanuts,” an interactive concert, Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Come out to Springfield Free Public Library and get in the Christmas spirit. Learn all about Vince Guaraldi and his music through in-depth musical analysis, audience participation and a live performance of the whole “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack, by Patrick Kerssen and his trio. Previous trio performances are available at www.patrickkerssenpiano.com/vinceguaraldiprogram. This program is free and open to all members of the general public and registration is not required.