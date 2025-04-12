Springfield Free Public Library offers events in April

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, with Christine Brandenburg, assistant director, at www.sfplnj.org, [email protected] and 973-376-4930, ext. 226, will offer the following events in April.

• Peeps Diorama Contest Supply Pickup, on Saturday, April 19, all day. Families and all ages. While supplies last. No registration is required other than the returned entry form. Completed Peep dioramas and entry forms must be returned to the library between Friday, April 25, and Sunday, April 27. For more information, ask a children’s librarian.

• Boogie Woogie Babies, Friday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. Fun and lively dance program best suited for ages six months through 2.5 years. No registration is required.

• Story Time and Bird Craft, on Monday, April 14, at 3 p.m. For ages 5 and older. Younger than 10 with an adult. Listen to a story and make a bird craft. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only at https://springstorytimecraft.eventbrite.com.

• Spring Break Disney Kahoot Trivia with Prizes, on Monday, April 14, at 2 p.m. For grades three through eight. Younger than 10 with an adult. Test your knowledge of Disney trivia for a chance to win prizes.Springfield residents only. Registration on Eventbrite required at https://sfpldisneykahoot.eventbrite.com.

• Teen Paint a Planter, on Tuesday, April 15, at 1 p.m. For ages 10-18. Teens paint a planter at the library to take home. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://SpringfieldPaintPlanter.eventbrite.com.

• Storybook STEM – Make an Art Pendulum, on Tuesday, April 15, at 2:45 p.m. Grades two through five. Younger than 10 with an adult. Springfield residents only. Listen to the story “Art and Max.” Learn about how artificial intelligence can make art and create your own mechanical art pendulum. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only at https://StorybookSTEMArt.eventbrite.com.

• Dinosaur Stuffing and Story Time, on Wednesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m. For ages 4-8. An adult must be present. Springfield residents only. Listen to some Jane Yolen “How do Dinosaurs” books and make your own dino stuffy to take home. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only and began on April 1 at https://DinoStuffingStory.eventbrite.com.

• Library Bubble Show Party, on Wednesday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. Bubble show on the library lawn, weather permitting. No registration is required.

• Dungeons and Dragons Character Creation on Thursday, April 17, at 1 p.m. For ages 13-18.

Create your own D&D character which can be used in the following week’s D&D Club Event. See also the Wednesday, April 23, D&D Club meeting. Important: Register separately on Eventbrite for each event. Attendance at both is not mandatory. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://DDcharactercreationSFPL.eventbrite.com.

• National Velociraptor Day at the Library on Friday, April 18, at 11 a.m. For all ages. Younger than with an adult. Learn about velociraptors, dance like a dinosaur and make a craft. No registration is required.

• Recycled Books Blackout Poetry on Tuesday, April 22, at 3 p.m. For ages 11 and older. Celebrate Earth Day. Make blackout poetry with recycled book pages. No registration is required.

• Recycled Pages: Book Blooms, on Tuesday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m. For ages 5 and older. Younger than 10 with an adult. Celebrate Earth Day. Create a rose out of recycled book pages. No registration is required.

• D&D Club Meeting on Wednesday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 13 to 18. Participate in a Dungeons and Dragons Club Event. Experts and beginners are welcome. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://SFPLDDragonsClub.eventbrite.com.

• Snapology Springtime Robotics on Monday, April 28, at 4 p.m. For grades two through five. Younger than 10 with an adult. Springfield residents only. Learn robotics with a springtime theme with Snapology. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only at https://SpringfieldSnapology.eventbrite.com.

• Nintendo Noons, Tuesday, April 29, at 3 p.m.. For ages 10-18. Group gaming on the library Nintendo system and big screen. No registration is required.

• Crafts with Chloe – Jewelry Making – Clay Bead Bracelets on Tuesday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m. For grades three and older. Younger than 10 with an adult. Springfield residents only. Create your own jewelry to take home. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only at https://chloeclaybracelets.eventbrite.com.