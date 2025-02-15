Springfield Free Public Library hosts events in February

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, offers the following programs for the month of February:

Teen Karate with Andrew from USA Karate, for ages 12 and older, on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3:30 p.m. No registration is required.

Bear Stuffing and Story Time, for ages 4 to 8, on Monday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a bear story and stuff your own Amore the Bear to take home. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact: Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Registration on Eventbrite began Jan. 15. https://AmoretheBear.eventbrite.com.

Calming Craft – Black History Month Wearable Art, for ages 12 through adult, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month at the library. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact: Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Registration on Eventbrite required. https://AfricanWearableArtBHM.eventbrite.com.

Teen Valentine Painting on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 p.m. Ages 13 to 18 can paint their own valentine at the library. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact: Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. https://teenpaintvalentine.eventbrite.com.

Unique Creatures Animals in Winter Rescheduled on Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., for ages 5 and older. Join at the kickoff to winter reading with this family animal program. Springfield residents only. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact: Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. https://ReschedAnimalsWinter2.eventbrite.com.

Snowman Story Time, for ages 4 to 8, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Listen to a snowman story and participate in both a high tech and low tech snowman activity. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact: Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Wait list only. https://SnowmanStoryTime.eventbrite.com.

Kids Karate with Andrew from USA Karate, for ages 7 to 11, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3:30 p.m. No registration is required.

Crafts with Chloe, for grades 3 and older, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 3:30 p.m. Paint a ceramic heart. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact: Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. https://HeartCraftsChloe.eventbrite.com.