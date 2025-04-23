Springfield Free Public Library hosts annual adult book tasting event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Book lovers gathered on Wednesday, March 5, for the annual adult book tasting event, “Adult Book Tasting for Adults: A Celebration,” at the Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield. The evening was dedicated to discovering new reads, socializing and enjoying literary conversation. Attendees sampled a diverse “taste” of books, while enjoying a celebratory atmosphere with refreshments and décor.

Christine Brandenburg, the library’s assistant director, shared her excitement about the event’s success: “The book tasting originated as a library activity for kids during local school visits. Elementary school classes visiting the library would rotate from table to table and sample books from various genres. We took the same idea, added new adult books, with more sophisticated refreshments and decorations. We reimagined the activity as a way for adults to sample new books and socialize with other book lovers.

“Guests explored a variety of genres, including contemporary fiction, historical novels, memoirs, and mysteries. The event provided a welcoming space for book enthusiasts to engage in discussions, discover new authors, and leave with fresh reading inspiration. Adding to the excitement, the evening featured a basket raffle, where lucky winners walked away with new and trending books. Given the overwhelmingly positive response, the Springfield Library looks forward to continuing the book tasting tradition and plans to host at least one such event each year.”

Photos Courtesy of Bonnie Lafazan