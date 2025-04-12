Spring break camps provide fun and education to children while school’s out

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Spring break is almost here and the Recreation and Parks Department has a lineup of programs to keep children occupied during the week of April 14.

“Our Cranford Recreation and Parks Department camp offerings are just some of the many great things about living in Cranford. My own children have participated in many of these camps, with fun times had and memories made,” said Deputy Mayor Paul A. Gallo.

Spring break programs include:

• Stem Camp: Lego Robotics and Coding – Spring Fun Camp – This fun and interactive camp will introduce children to coding, robotics, and engineering using the LEGO Education Robotics Construction Sets. Throughout the week, campers will combine hands-on STEM activities and team challenges to learn coding, problem-solving and critical thinking skills. They will work in pairs on building models using sensors and motors that will allow them to code their prototypes to simulate amusement park rides. Young engineers will learn and gain confidence as they build and test their designs, reinforcing these concepts.

• Slimergency – Dip into the world of sensory slime! Each day will offer hands-on creation of different types of slime, how to make it, fix it and preserve it. There will be a different theme, texture, color and scent each day.

• Fire’s 1 Day Basketball Clinic – These basketball clinics will stress the fundamentals of basketball, including ball handling, dribbling drills, lectures, games and contests. Clinic director Bob Firestone is the former head basketball coach at St. Mary’s High School in Elizabeth. Firestone has had the privilege of coaching in the first Girl’s McDonald’s Basketball Classic at Madison Square Garden. Coach Fire was inducted into the Elizabeth Hall of Fame and the Linden Hall of Fame.

Mad Science Eureka: The Inventors’ Camp – Children overcome a series of challenges using basic materials, simple machines, tips from famous inventors, and most importantly, their minds. With a bit of ingenuity, they create catapults and forts, construct working light sticks, and assemble a set of circuits with batteries and light bulbs.

RoboThink, Welcome to the Enchanting World of RoboThink Land! – As the newest rollercoaster engineer, your child will embark on a thrilling adventure to create the most incredible amusement park ever! Using motors, axles, gears, and more, they’ll bring their imagination to life by designing and constructing a wide variety of thrilling theme park rides. From the majestic Ferris Wheel to the heart-pounding rollercoaster, get ready for a whirlwind of excitement and fun! No prior experience necessary – just come prepared to let your creativity run wild!

Kiddie’s Kaleidoscope, School’s Out – Spring Mini Camp – Children will have a blast learning through hands-on activities featuring experiments, curated books and art while exploring lessons involving: science, engineering, robotics, math, reading, geography and art.

More information, such as ages and times, are found in the Spring Brochure available on the Recreation and Parks Department website at www.cranfordrecreation.org. Registration can be done online through Community Pass, register.communitypass.net/Cranford or in person at the Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave. Email [email protected] or call 908-709-7283 with questions.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Recreation and Parks Department