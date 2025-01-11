Spreading warmth: Multilingual Learning Center brings community together with Coat Drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — On a chilly Friday evening, Dec. 20, as snow flurries gently fell, the Multilingual Learning Center became a heartwarming haven for the community. Approximately 130 individuals gathered at the center for its annual Coat Drive, where winter coats were distributed to families in need.

The event was a shining example of the power of collaboration and community partnerships.

Superintendent Atiya Y. Perkins helped spark this generosity during the summer by partnering with Community Offshore Wind, whose community coordinator, Tavera Perry, played a key role. The partnership initially provided more than 100 backpacks and school supplies, and this winter it continued with a generous donation of 100 brand-new coats, ranging from children’s sizes to adult 3XL.

Another crucial supporter was the Essex Regional Educational Services Commission, which, through Director of Special Programs and Grants Pheobie Thomas, donated an additional 200 coats. These coats offered much-needed warmth to families and ensured that no one was left vulnerable during the cold season.

The remaining coats were distributed through the ML Coat Drive, bringing comfort and protection to Linden families.

“This is a true testament to the spirit of our community,” said Perkins. “Together, we’re showing that kindness and generosity can make a real difference.”

Written by Michael A. Wattkis, public information officer

Photos Courtesy of Michael A. Wattkis