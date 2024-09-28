Sons of Union Veterans host meeting

ROSELLE, NJ — The General Phil Kearny Camp 20 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War met on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Abraham Clark House in Roselle. Items discussed were the placing of a Grand Army of the Republic sign in Carlstadt on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Grand Army of the Republic was a fraternal organization of veterans that fought for the Union in the Civil War.

The GAR became among the first organized advocacy groups in American politics, supporting voting rights for black veterans, promoting patriotic education, helping to make Memorial Day a national holiday and lobbying Congress to establish regular veterans. pensions. When the last member died in 1956, it dissolved.

The SUVCW was started by the sons of those veterans to celebrate and preserve the history and legacy of the Union veterans. While they are a genealogical organization, they also have associate memberships for those with no lineal descent from a veteran of the Civil War. For information on the group, contact Chris Sands at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Chris Sands