SOMA Action has second ‘Tesla Takedown’ protest rally at Tesla dealership in Springfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — More than 300 people participated in the “Tesla Takedown” protest rally recently.

The crowd was so large, they were not only in front of the Tesla dealership, but spread across the Staples and Sketchers buildings on both sides of the premises.

This was the second “Tesla Takedown” protest rally hosted by SOMA Action, a grassroots progressive group based in South Orange and Maplewood. The first was two weeks prior and drew more than 200 people.

The Tesla has become a symbol of Elon Musk’s decisions through the Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative of President Donald Trump’s second administration. Its actions have included organizing mass layoffs of federal workers, assessing data from multiple federal agencies and terminating funding related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and climate change initiatives; foreign aid; consumer financial protection; and scientific research. The DOGE project originated in discussions between Trump and Musk, who was later appointed a senior advisor to the president. Trump has publicly said that Musk is the head of DOGE.

Protestor Andrew Sprung, of South Orange, said, “We’re hoping to raise the profile of those who don’t approve of Musk stripping the U.S. government parts and ceasing unconstitutional power for the president.”

Mark Hritzik, of Springfield, said, “We’re here to tell people Elon Musk does not rule the country.”

Pamela Lia, of Springfield, said, “Nobody elected this man. He’s an unofficial bureaucrat.”

Peter Fee, of Morristown, said, “We’re here to draw attention to this unelected oligarch laying waste to the country.”

Ann Fee, of Morristown, said, “I want to bring attention to the medical issue. I’m a nurse and an R.N.”

Gabor Kiss, of Hackettstown, said, “I’m just speaking my mind. I’m a Tesla shareholder. I have $100,000 in Tesla stock. It’s an excellent product, but what he’s doing is hurting people. He shouldn’t mix business with politics.”

Nicole Harding, of Westfield, said, “Most important, we’re here to defend democracy. We’re on our New Jersey representative, Tom Kean, to speak out. I’ve called his office four times.”

Andrea Lawson, of Westfield, said, “I’m an American citizen. I went through the process legally. It’s a shame what they do to immigrants.”

Ben McHugh, of Randolph, said, “I hope to let people know this company is funding a man who is gutting our government. If we can change people’s opinions about the car brand, it’s one way we can defund a monster.”

Tesla representatives at the dealership were not authorized to comment on the protest rally.

One hour into the protest, Sgt. Erik Knudsen of the Springfield Police Department, said, “They’re peaceful.”

The majority of cars passing the protest rally honked in agreement, including a driver in a Tesla, though others expressed their displeasure with the protest. One driver shouted “Go home!” to the protesters. A few others shouted obscenities.

To learn more about SOMA Action, visit: https://www.somaaction.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta