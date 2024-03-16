Snowman Making Contest encourages winter spirit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — After several years of anticipation, the recent snowfall finally provided the perfect canvas for residents to showcase their creativity and winter spirit in the Clark Recreation Snowman Making Contest. Initiated in 2022, the Snowman Making Contest has not been repeated since due to sparse snowfall.

Thanks to this year’s frosty precipitation, participants enthusiastically embraced the challenge: build a snowman and submit a photo for judging. The results were stunning, with more than 70 entries showcasing an array of imaginative snow sculptures adorning yards throughout the township. From traditional Frosty-inspired creations to unique designs, the ingenuity displayed by Clark residents was exciting.

“It’s been incredibly heartwarming to witness the community come together in such a festive and spirited way,”said Ralph Bernardo, director of the Clark Recreation Department. “The Snowman Making Contest provided families with an opportunity to bond and be creative, all against the backdrop of a winter wonderland.”

The task of selecting winners proved to be a challenge for the judging panel, given the array of entries. Ultimately, the Cannici Family, Pires Family, Moglia Family and the Binder/Kihm Family were crowned as the standout creators, each receiving a charming snowman figure accompanied by chocolate kisses and a $10 Dairy Queen gift card.

The success of the Snowman Making Contest is a testament to the enduring sense of community spirit that thrives within Clark Township. The event provided a welcome respite from the ordinary, transforming a snowy day into a magical celebration of togetherness and creativity.

The Clark Recreation Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants for making the contest a success.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee