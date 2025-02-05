Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition ‘Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight’ opens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway has announced the opening of “Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight” at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St., Rahway. The public is invited to a special reception on Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight” is a powerful exhibition chronicling the story of Blacks who, despite facing tremendous racial barriers, attained amazing achievements in aviation history.

This exhibition highlights the triumph and determination of individuals who defied convention and broke the color barriers of flight. Two of the many figures presented are early aviators Bessie Coleman and William J. Powell.

Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to obtain her pilot’s license. She received commendations for her bravery and competence as an aviator. Visionary William J. Powell launched a national campaign promoting aviation to the Black community and ignited excitement for flying among young people.

Other important themes explored include early pioneers in flight, the Golden Age of flight, and the role of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen was the first military division of Black pilots who fought in World War II. The contributions of Blacks in space are also touched upon, including Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to travel to space.

“We take great pride as a city in presenting this exhibition, which honors extraordinary individuals who helped shape aviation history and served our nation with unwavering dedication,” says Rahway Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. “Their stories are a testament to resilience and achievement, and we’re proud to share them with our community.”

“Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight” was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. The exhibition was made possible by the generous support of the MetLife Foundation.

This exhibition will be on view at the Gallery Space from Friday, Feb. 7, through Monday, June 30. It is free to the public. For more information, call 732-669-3600 or visit www.cityofrahway.com/galleryspace.

Photos Courtesy of Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, Library of Congress and NASA