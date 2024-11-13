Smarties and Albanese Candy Companies sever ties with SeaWorld after PETA’s outreach

UNION, NJ — After hearing from PETA about how highly intelligent, social orcas and other marine animals suffer in SeaWorld’s tiny concrete tanks, Smarties Candy Company and Albanese Confectionery have just committed to not partnering with the shameful abusement park again. PETA is sending orca plushies in thanks.

“The misery that animals endure at SeaWorld can’t be sugar coated, when orcas and other dolphins and whales are denied everything that’s natural and important to them,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA applauds Smarties and Albanese for this sweet move and urges compassionate people everywhere to steer clear of SeaWorld.”

More than 40 orcas and more than 500 other dolphins and whales have died – many prematurely – in SeaWorld’s barren tanks, and those who have survived in these dismal concrete cells can only swim in circles and lash out at each other in frustration.

Smarties and Albanese are part of a long list of brands – including Snickers, Mott’s, Hyundai Motor America, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines – that have cut ties with SeaWorld.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment” – points out that Every Animal Is Someone and offers free Empathy Kits for people who need a lesson in kindness. For more information, visit PETA.org or follow the group on X, Facebook or Instagram.

Photo Courtesy of PETA