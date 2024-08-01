Sixth-graders light up the afternoon at The Academy’s Glow Up Party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Sixth-graders from across Rahway’s four elementary schools got a sneak peek at their future on the afternoon of Thursday, May 30, at a fun-filled Glow Up Party at the Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy. The afternoon was a resounding success, a testament to the tireless efforts of Principal Isabel Colon, Vice Principal James Overton and the dedicated Academy staff.

This vibrant party provided a chance for these soon-to-be seventh-graders to meet their future classmates and experience the unique Academy spirit firsthand. Under a blanket of glowing lights, students danced to the energetic tunes provided by a DJ. Refreshments were served throughout the event, fueling the fun and fostering camaraderie.

“The Glow Up Party was a fantastic opportunity for our incoming sixth-graders from across Rahway’s elementary schools to get to know each other and learn a bit about what awaits them at The Academy,” said Colon. “We are thrilled to welcome this bright and energetic group to our school community in September!”

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lampert