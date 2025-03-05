Sixth-grade students explore black history through research and creative presentations

RAHWAY, NJ — Amy Bradley’s sixth-grade science and social studies students recently concluded a Black History Month project that combined cutting-edge technology with in-depth research and creative expression. Students delved into the lives and achievements of influential Black Americans, utilizing an AI chatbot as a research tool to gather information and then rewording those details to demonstrate their understanding.

The project focused on key aspects of each chosen individual’s life, including background, challenges, accomplishments and meaningful quotes. Students were tasked with presenting their findings in a unique caricature flip book format. This hands-on approach allowed students to not only learn about important figures in Black history, but also develop crucial research, writing and presentation skills.

“The students were incredibly engaged throughout this project,” said Bradley. “The AI chatbot proved to be a valuable resource, allowing them to quickly access a wealth of information. However, the emphasis on rewording the content ensured they weren’t just copying and pasting, but truly understanding and internalizing the material.”

The lesson plan incorporated several key learning objectives, including the importance of Black History Month, effective use of AI for research and the significance of paraphrasing information. Students learned how to ask targeted questions of the AI chatbot to gather specific details about their chosen individual, such as challenges faced and key accomplishments.

The project culminated in student presentations where they shared their research and explained their creative flip books. The class also discussed the broader impact of these individuals on American history and culture.

By integrating technology, critical thinking and creative expression, this Black History Month project provided students with a deeper appreciation for the contributions of Black Americans and a valuable learning experience that will extend beyond the month of February.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla