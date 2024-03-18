SID Easter Scavenger Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 30

UNION, NJ — The township of Union and the Union Special Improvement District have announced the annual Easter Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, from noon to 3 p.m., at Russo Park on Morris Avenue, located behind Van Gogh’s Ear.

“What a great way to celebrate Easter and our Union Center small businesses by having an Easter Scavenger Hunt in our Downtown,” said Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. “This free event is open to kids of all ages, where everyone will have a chance to unlock the Easter Bunny’s secret message!”

Children will be encouraged to unlock the Easter Bunny’s secret message and there will be goodie bags, balloon twisting, face painting, OMG Bubbles, the Easter Bunny and character photos and games. In the event of rain, a modified event will be at the Union Public Library, 1060 Stuyvesant Ave.

For more information and event updates, visit unioncentersid.com or follow @UnionCenterSID on social media.

Photo Courtesy of the Township of Union