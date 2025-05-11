Seven members of Summit Police Department are sworn in at ceremony

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan officiated the swearing-in ceremonies for seven members of the Summit Police Department on Thursday, May 1, at the Summit Community Center:

• Capt. Ryan Peters was sworn in as the newly appointed chief of police;

• Detective Lt. Christopher Medina was sworn in as captain, Support Services Division;

• Patrol Lt. Jonathon Garcia was sworn in as captain, Operations Division;

• Detective Sgt. Thomas Rich was sworn in as a detective lieutenant;

• Patrol Sgt. Jeffrey Deets was sworn in as a patrol lieutenant;

• Ryan Kroeger was sworn in as a police officer; and

• Elson Gloss was sworn in as a police officer.

“This is an exciting time for the Summit Police Department,” said Fagan. “Due to the retirement of former Chief Steven Zagorski, numerous positions have opened up within the department, which have been filled by some outstanding current members and a few new hires. I continue to be impressed by the work our police department does on a daily basis and I look forward to working with Chief Ryan Peters as he leads the department forward in his new role.”

The new chief addressed the crowd after Mayor Fagan performed the swearings-in. “I stand before you tonight deeply honored and humbled to accept the role of chief of police,” said Peters. “This is not a responsibility I take lightly, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to serve our great community.”

Peters continued: “To the residents of Summit, our administration pledges to lead with transparency and accountability. Your safety and well-being will always be our top priority and we will work tirelessly to foster a department that is deeply connected to the community and willing to go above and beyond in the name of public service.”

Photo Courtesy of Summit Police Department