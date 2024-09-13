September is Summit First Aid Squad Month

SUMMIT, NJ — In keeping with a longstanding tradition, Mayor Elizabeth Fagan issued a proclamation designating September as “Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad Month” in the city. The proclamation comes as the squad prepares to launch its annual fund drive, which will be mailed on Saturday, Sept. 14. Since it was formed in 1962, the First Aid Squad has been staffed entirely by volunteers and funded solely by private contributions. The squad receives no government funding and does not bill for service; neither the patients they serve, nor the taxpayer has ever received a bill.

More than a dozen squad members attended the meeting to accept the proclamation, including Chief George Shepherd, Deputy Chief Laura Benevento, Vice President Leah Griffith, former Chief Kari Phair, past President Carl Ganger, past President and Chief John Staunton, and former deputy chiefs Matt and Rich Raymond. As the meeting was starting, four members of the on-duty crew quickly left the room to answer a 9-1-1 medical emergency call. Just after the presentation, additional members left to respond to a second 9-1-1 call for a motor vehicle accident. Within 90 minutes of Fagan’s proclamation, squad members would use all three ambulances to answer a total of five emergency calls in Summit. In her proclamation, the mayor praised the squad for answering more than 2,300 emergency calls in 2023 and estimated the squad saves the city about $2 million annually. Fagan recently visited the squad for a ”ride-along” with one of its crews.

The squad’s fund drive appeal is sent by U.S. Postal Mail to every residence and business in Summit. It does not solicit by phone and does not use any outside fundraising agencies. Donations are also accepted online at summitems.org/donate. “Even the fund drive itself is run by volunteers,” said Staunton.

The all-volunteer First Aid Squad responds to emergency calls 24/7, is entirely funded through private donations and does not bill for service. The squad is always looking for new volunteers to join its ranks. All needed training, uniforms and equipment is provided. For information on becoming a volunteer or donating to the squad, call 908-277-9479 or visit its website at www.summitems.org.

Photo Courtesy of John Staunton