Seniors share their ‘Stories of a Lifetime’ at Hamilton Stage

RAHWAY, NJ — Union County Performing Arts Center’s Legacy Arts Club is offering something special for seniors. In a guided workshop, they can explore the art of storytelling and create lasting memories to share with their family and friends with a special performance of their story presented by themselves or trained actors.

Workshops are at Hamilton Stage and divided into three sessions: two writing sessions and a performance on Hamilton Stage. The cost is free and open to seniors aged 60 and older living in Union County.

When actor Molly Collier moved to Rahway a couple years ago, she began programming improv courses for children with the Rahway Recreation Center. They were very well received. She was then approached by Kim Farrier, director of Development and Programming at UCPAC. Farrier wanted Collier to conduct an improv course for seniors.

“This was really exciting to me, because I had been wanting to introduce senior courses for a while,” said Collier.

Collier had a meeting with Farrier and Deanna Hunt, executive director of UCPAC, and presented different ideas for programming. “Kim, Deanna and the county especially loved the playwriting course proposal,” said Collier. “And so began our work toward making Stories of a Lifetime!”

Padraic Lillis, founding artistic director of The Farm Theater, and Collier are members of LAByrinth Theater Company. Collier had been an actor in Lillis’ New York City playwriting course for years. “I knew it would be a gift to have him teach this class,” said Collier. “He has a great formula that guides writers to draw from personal experiences, as well as an immense knowledge on story structure. As a team, we focus on making the conversation in the room as comfortable and safe as possible so that people can express exactly what is on their minds.”

Writers in the current class are Lee Jackson, Pamela Exum, Jimmy Alford, Rosann Tremarco, Loretta Durning, Clyde Blackshear, Kathy Parkerton, Kimm Johnson, Victoria Kay and Theresa Perry-Lewis.

Each writer was to prepare a two- to three-minute story to be read on stage either by themselves or an actor.

“I don’t judge on quality, but what captures my attention,” said Lillis.

Lee Jackson spoke about how she would have enjoyed her senior prom in 1965. But growing up in a family with eight children, funds weren’t there. “What if I took a different path?” Jackson pondered.

Kathy Parkerton told a humorous story about being a grandmother – and her mission to clean up their house, where toys were scattered everywhere. But her grandchildren were having none of it. Her 4-year-old grandson even threatened to call the cops on her, for cleaning. But in the end, they appreciated the lesson of learning how to clean. “It’s one of my favorite memories,” said Parkerton. “Not my finest hour, but it turned into something special.”

“I love it,” said Lillis. “The detail was great.”

“You have a knack for making simple moments relatable,” said Collier.

And Pamela Exum gave advice about being true to yourself, which provoked great discussion amongst the class.

During the workshop, lunch is provided at each session.

“Stories of a Lifetime” will be performed Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. If you are interested in attending, call the theater at 732-499-8226. “Stories of a Lifetime” is an ongoing workshop series. For more information, visit ucpac.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta