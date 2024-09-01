Seniors ‘Cher’ their love for ‘Moonstruck’ at The Cranford Theater

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Celebrating Senior Citizen Day recently, seniors were invited to enjoy a complimentary showing of “Moonstruck” at The Cranford Theater.

The event was sponsored by Union County Savings Bank. “I happen to like Cher myself,” said Robert Urban, vice president and manager, Union County Savings Bank, Cranford. “She’s inspiring.”

“I still remember I loved it,” said Ellie Ehrenkranz, personal banker, Union County Savings Bank. “Cher was a great actress in that movie.”

The 1987 romantic comedy stars Cher as Loretta Castorini, a widowed Italian American who falls in love with her fiance’s estranged younger brother, played by Nicholas Cage. The supporting cast includes Danny Aiello, Olympia Dukakis and Vincent Gardenia. “Moonstruck” was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning three, including Cher as Best Actress and Olympia Dukakis as Best Supporting Actress.

Downtown Cranford Director Caren Demyen introduced the movie and wished the seniors a “Happy National Senior Citizens Day.”

“The seniors have a special place in our heart,” said Urban. “This town is amazing!”

Lillian Katcher, a resident of Cranford for 60 years, anticipated seeing “Moonstruck” again. She said, “I loved the movie when I saw it years ago. I loved the story.”

Maria Natale, of Roselle Park, was there because she broke her VCR during the pandemic. Nevertheless, she said she could quote the movie verbatim. “Snap out of it!” she said, quoting Cher, who slapped Nicholas Cage when his character told Loretta he loved her. “I really love it. I love Olympia Dukakis. It’s a good movie, a golden oldie.”

Amelia Kardos, of Cranford, had never seen “Moonstruck” before. All she knew was that Cher was in it. “She’s very entertaining and I like her,” she said. Being retired, Kardos said she attends movies at The Cranford Theater often.

“It’s a day out,” said her husband, Joseph Kardos.

“I love ‘Moonstruck.’ It’s my favorite movie,” said Margaret Silva, of Cranford. “Whenever they have these classic movies, it’s great to watch on the big screen. My favorite is Olympia Dukakis. I love her.”

Rosalie Fuller, of Whitehouse Station, said she is an uber “Moonstruck” fan. She came donning a Cher wig and looked very much the same as the actress herself. She said, “Our family is ‘Moonstruck.’ Our kids know all the dialogue. We’re Italian. It’s really enjoyable. Cher’s quite an entertainer.”

In regard to her wig, Fuller said, “I’m a theme person. My husband laughed so hard.” And even though she loves Cher, Fuller said that Barbra Streisand is her “go-to,” when she wants to dress up the same as a celebrity.

Responding to Rosalie’s get-up, her husband, Lee Fuller, said, “My wife is under that wig. That’s the woman I love.”

Visit the Cranford Theater at: https://www.cranfordtheater.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta