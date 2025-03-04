Senior business development manager added to New Jersey region

UNION, NJ — Arrow Security has announced the addition of John Hynes as the company’s senior business development manager for its New Jersey regional office.

Hynes is responsible for growing the business and forming strategic partnerships in the security industry within the New Jersey metropolitan area. Hynes brings to the position 30 years of military, law enforcement and security guarding that, along with his business development skills and ability to drive growth and establish relationships, will serve him well in this role and will further deepen the quality of service that Arrow Security can provide to clients in the region.

In this new role, Hynes will expand Arrow’s presence in educational buildings, commercial and corporate real estate as well as financial institutions in the Jersey City and Hoboken areas, the healthcare industry around Hackensack, transportation and logistics in ports and airports at and around Newark, and the hospitality and tourism industry in Atlantic City.

Prior to Arrow Security, Hynes served as vice president of Northeast Operations and Business Development with Brosnan Risk Consultants. In this capacity, he oversaw day-to-day operations to ensure efficiency and drive constant improvement, developed and implemented strategic initiatives to capture new business opportunities and increase revenue, and mentored and empowered team members to excel in sales techniques and customer relationship management. He also served as New York Metro District manager and account manager, New York City.

For more than 20 years, Hynes was a New York City Police Department police officer and sergeant. In addition to supervising a team of police officers and ensuring the safety and security of the greater New York City area, Hynes implemented strategic initiatives to improve community relations and reduce crime rates, always going above and beyond the call of duty.

Hynes served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve, where he supervised Marines in building and maintaining secure military networks, and received numerous accolades, including the National Defense and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged in 2000.

In addition to being involved with the NYPD Honor Legion, Hynes is affiliated with the New York State Shields, a fraternal organization comprised of active and retired law enforcement officers whose mission is to honor the memories of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and recognize active officers who have performed heroic acts of bravery and outstanding work to foster positive relations among the various law enforcement agencies that serve and protect our communities. Hynes is a member of the National Law Enforcement Associates, a non-profit organization formed to conduct training and provide other educational opportunities while facilitating cooperation among its members in the law enforcement and private security communities.

Hynes is also a member of the ASIS Northern New Jersey Chapter, serving security professionals in the region, and locally, is a member of the Elks Club.

“John has a 30-year proven track record of driving results in the rapidly evolving security industry,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “John is the perfect choice to spearhead new business opportunities, build strong relationships and drive growth in the security industry. We are excited to have him join Arrow.”

Photo Courtesy of Jason Zove