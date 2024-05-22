Senior Art Exhibit displayed at Union College of Union County NJ through May 29

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting the 2024 Union County Senior Art Exhibit, featuring 158 original works created by county residents, age 60 and older. The public is invited to view the exhibit now through Wednesday, May 29, in the Conference Center of UCNJ Union College of Union County NJ, at 1776 Raritan Road in Scotch Plains.

“We are thrilled to support the creativity of our senior residents through the 2024 Union County Senior Art Exhibit,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “This annual showcase celebrates the talent of our older community members, providing a platform to share their outstanding works with the public. The exhibit truly highlights Union County’s commitment to creating cultural enrichment and engagement for residents of all ages.”

The exhibit is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays until 8 p.m. The venue is located approximately a quarter-mile from Martine Avenue. On entering the campus from Raritan Road, visitors should proceed to the third building on the right. Ample parking is available on site.

The annual Senior Art Exhibit showcases artworks by both professional and non-professional artists, in a variety of media categories including oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, photography, digital art, mixed media, printmaking, craft and sculpture.

Awards for outstanding entries in each media category were selected by independent professional artists Joseph Borzotta, Stacey Pritchard, Christopher Robinson and Barbara Wallace. Best in Show by a Professional Artist was awarded to Veronica Dunscombe of New Providence, for her bas-relief sculpture, titled “Art Ancien Perdu, Reppoussa.” Best in Show by a Non-Professional Artist was awarded to Monica Hillman of Scotch Plains, for her watercolor painting, titled “Reflections of God’s Handiwork.” First-place artworks will advance to the state level, to be exhibited in the fall at the 2024 New Jersey Senior Citizens’ Art Show in East Windsor.

The Senior Art Exhibit is made possible by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The exhibit is coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a division of the Department of Parks and Recreation. For more information, email [email protected] or call 908-558-2550 weekdays – relay users dial 7-1-1.

For more information about cultural programs offered by the County of Union, visit www.ucnj.org/cultural.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins