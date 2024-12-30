Senate president contributes $2.1M to Linden through Special Legislation Grant

LINDEN, NJ — On Thursday, Nov. 14, Senate President Nicholas P. Scutari, D-22, presented Mayor Derek Armstead with a symbolic oversized $2.1 grant-funded check to support the construction of a new multi-purpose sports field at Al Kalla Park, located at 2800 Wickersham Ave. Al Kalla Park is based behind School No.10. The state-of-the-art turf field will have a positive impact on both students and athletes.

“The funds allocated by the state will be used to support the renovation project from which the City of Linden will benefit,” said Armstead. The Special Legislation Grant was issued to improve the appearance of the field at Al Kalla Park, where Scutari spent countless hours in his youth, making this cause close to his heart.

Special gratitude and appreciation was given to co-sponsors Assemblywoman Linda Carter and Assemblyman James Kennedy. The generous donation and support that the city of Linden has received is much appreciated. “Proposed renovations include a multi-purpose turf field with lights. The city of Linden expresses their gratitude for the funding from the state, which will cover the cost of creating this multi-use turf field,” said Armstead.

Scutari has been a strong advocate for the city of Linden and has secured significant funding for the district’s projects or initiatives. “This 2.1 million investment in Al Kalla Park will create a modern, multi-purpose turf field that enhances recreational opportunities for Linden,” said Scutari. “As we continue to invest in the future of our communities, projects like these are a testament to our commitment to providing safe, accessible spaces for recreational activities that will benefit residents in the area for years to come. We’re ensuring that future generations have the resources to stay active, engaged and connected.”

