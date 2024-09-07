Scouts get ready for commemoration

CRANFORD, NJ — Boy Scout Troop 75 of Cranford, pictured, conduct a service project for the Abraham Clark Memorial House on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Boy Scouts and Leaders cleaned up the windows, sidewalks, grindstone, monument and chairs, helping the Abraham Clark Chapter of the New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution get ready for the 105th anniversary commemoration of the Abraham Clark Monument in front of the house on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Boy Scouts who volunteered were Ryan Gurski, Colin and Eric Kimball, Owen and Kyle Santos, and Arthur Hrycak.

The Scout Leaders who volunteered were Max Drobitskiy, Paul and Nicole Kimball, Jorge Santos, Joseph Gurski and Orest Hrycak.

Contact Chris Sands at [email protected] for any questions on the Sons of the American Revolution or the Abraham Clark Memorial House.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Sands