Resident celebrates anniversary of his life-saving heart transplant

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — Craig Clark, 61, is taking time to reflect on the gift of life and the miracle of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, as he recently celebrated four years since his life-saving heart transplant. With his health and strength now restored, Clark said he is living each day to its fullest by enjoying life’s precious moments and spending time on his favorite hobbies, including home improvement projects, day trips and travel.

“Each day that I get to travel and spend time with extended family and friends or special events like our children’s weddings or the birth of a grandchild, I remember that it was made possible thanks to my organ donor and the care of Susan Pardi and the amazing transplant team at NYU Langone, who kept me alive through heart failure,” said Clark.

Now, four years post-transplant, Clark said he is filled with energy and spends as much time as possible with his grandchild. He is also forever mindful of the organ donor who gave him the gift of life. “The only thing that I know about my donor is that he was 51 years old when he passed,” said Clark. “My donor or his family’s decision to be a donor has essentially given me a new lease on life.”

Clark has also made it a priority to advocate for NJ Sharing Network, the nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue in the Garden State. By sharing his story with others, Clark said he hopes to encourage more people to register as organ and tissue donors. “One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 others,” said Clark.

At the age of 17, Clark enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and art history from Seton Hall University before returning to active military duty as an artillery officer. At that time, doctors detected that he had a heart murmur, and Clark was soon diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. Despite his critical health challenges, Clark and his wife, Anna, raised their three children, Adam, Rachel and Nathan, and he enjoyed a successful career in transportation and supply chain management.

As years passed, Clark’s heart disease grew progressively worse. Clark suffered a stroke, and his heart stopped beating twice in a two-week period. Clark had a defibrillator implanted, but he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2017. He was added to the heart transplant waiting list. On Aug. 25, 2018, while admitted at NYU Langone, Clark received the call from NYU Langone cardiologist Dr. Alex Reyentovich that a heart was available for transplant.

“Answering the phone was basically the only thing that I had enough strength to do at the time,” said Clark. “The next day, I had my transplant. I recovered quickly in the immediate days and weeks after transplant. I was out of the hospital in just seven days!”

Currently, there are more than 100,000 Americans — nearly 4,000 of whom live in New Jersey — waiting for a life-saving transplant, according to United Network for Organ Sharing. However, the generosity of those in the Garden State is providing hope for the future. Organ and tissue donor registrations in the Garden State continue to increase, thanks to strong community education and outreach efforts and simplified ways to register. To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit njsharingnetwork.org.

Photo Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network